Prosecutors amend indictment against Brian Horn in Bloxom murder

DeSoto Parish prosecutors have amended their indictment against Brian Horn, the sex offender accused in the killing of 12-year-old Justin Bloxom.

They say the change gives the state more flexibility in presenting evidence when the first degree murder case goes to trial.

Brian Horn is charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Justin Bloxom in March of 2010. Prosecutors say Horn, a registered sex offender, posed as a girl and texted the teen to lure him into his taxi. Bloxom's body was found hours after he was reported missing in a wooded field off of Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish. Prosecutors say he had been smothered to death.

Horn is due back in court on January 3rd, when he will be re-arraigned on the amended indictment.

Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty.

