The Big Easy cracks down on teens out late at night

The city that never sleeps, which often times includes teenagers, could soon be banning teens under 17 from the French Quarter and Marigny after eight at night. The city council is considering a stronger curfew in the area.

Councilwoman Kristin Palmer says curfew times on weekends would change from 11 p.m. to 8 p.m.... three hours earlier. While the measure aims to keep kids safe, it also targets teenage troublemakers.

Palmer expressed, "In this year alone, as of December 1st, there's been almost 800 arrests of juveniles in the French Quarter that shouldn't be there after hours and they're drinking and what have you."

The council is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the proposal.

Copyright 2011 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Angela Boudreaux of WAFB-TV contributed to this story.