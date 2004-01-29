At the Kitchen and Bath Cottage we take pride in our work- and we can only be proud of your remodeled kitchen if it's the perfect kitchen for you. We specialize in truly customed kitchens, designed to meet your wants, needs, and visions. We craft each environment using our wealth of design experience, along with a fresh and creative eye. Though no two designs are identical, our kitchens are bound by a common denominator.
The Kitchen and Bath cottage brings every element of each project- from cabinetry and countertops to fixtures and pulls- together in a cohesive way. The comfort of the process will only be outshined by the joy brought by a truly personalized kitchen.
Kitchen & Bath Cottage
6505 Line Ave., Suite 54,
Shreveport, Louisiana,
71106 Phone 318-868-9696 Fax 318-868-4442
E-mail Info@KitchenandBathCottage.com
