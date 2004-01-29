Tri-State Aluminum Products

With over 40 years in the construction and remodeling business, the McInnis family puts an emphasis on full service and customer satisfaction. with the new manufacturing process and advanced installation techniques, Tri-State can have your patio room installed with in one week compared to 6 to 8 weeks for a conventional room- for 1/3 less than conventional construction! Once the measurements and instructions are received at PGT, the patio room is specially manufactured in the state of the art facility.

4310 Mansfield RD.

Shreveport, LA 71108

Ph: 318-636-3038

1. How is Tri-State unique in offering superior quality products?

Tri-State is the only certified PGT dealer in the tri-state area. PGT is the only manufacturer that will produce rooms according to the customers specific design.

2. Can customers come to you with their own ideas and have you build exactly what they imagine? Yes, we design patio rooms that are exactly what the client wants as opposed to being limited by certain models or standard designs.

3. What makes Tri-States patio rooms superior in terms of style and quality of construction?

We offer a wide variety of panel styles, colors, textures…Casablanca or sliding doors…Screen, vinyl glazed, or glass windows…high strength industrial aluminum extrusions able to withstand 12 tons of stress…Insulated roof panels…3,4,or 6 inch panels.

4. Can a customer see what their custom patio room will look like before any installation has begun?

Yes, we have a state of the art imaging system that can show you what the room will look like attached to your house.

5. How long does installation take?

Because everything is custom built, it is also pre-cut. Once the foundation is set, installation can be completed in about 1 to 3 days.