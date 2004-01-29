Let Re-Bath, LLC Simplify your life with our innovative Bath Remodeling System. Beginning in 1979, and ever since, Re-Bath has pioneered and revolutionized the bath remodeling industry.

As a leader in the industry, Re-Bath continues to refine technology for the manufacture and installation of Acrylic Bathtub liners, Wall Surround Systems and Shower Base Liners. That means you can enjoy the affordable comfort and beauty that only Re-Bath, LLC can provide.

Throughout our long history Re-Bath has earned many honors and distinctions. Here for your review, is the list that truly sets Re-Bath, LLC apart.

Listed in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 500 franchise listing every year since 1993. Currently ranked #1 in our category.

Lifetime Warranty

Over 700 cataloged bathtub liner molds - the most in the industry.

Exclusive patent on One-Day Installation Technology - Patent # 5,902,444.

Wall Sourround System Technology that features Thermal Expansion Joints and Crack -Proof corners.

Wall Sourround System with seamless leg extensions that eliminate water problems.

National Association of Home Builders: product review and approval.

International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials: products tested and approved.

Uniform Plumbing Code: Products tested and approved, meeting all standards.

Underwriters Laboratories: products tested and approved.

H.U.D. Use of Material 73a & 73b: products meet all requirements.

American Society of Testing and Material & American National Standards Institute: received approval of safety and durability.

Over 1,000,000 installations nationwide

Approved and used by every major hotel & motel company in the U.S.

Visit our Showroom at 4023 Greenwood Road in Shreveport or Call 1-800-BATHTUB