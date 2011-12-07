Motive behind SAU horse theft investigated - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Motive behind SAU horse theft investigated

Jaci Rae Jackson, 18 (Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Jaci Rae Jackson, 18 (Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Shaun Smith, SAU Rodeo Team Member and "Credit Card" (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University) Shaun Smith, SAU Rodeo Team Member and "Credit Card" (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University)
KSLA News 12 investigated the motive of the 18-year-old Southern Arkansas University student accused in the horse theft case.

Jaci Rae Jackson is accused of stealing five SAU rodeo horses and other rodeo items.

The arrest affidavit for Jackson indicated the theft of the horses was planned carefully. It stated that Jackson even carried out research during a requested tour of the stables at SAU. Jackson took notes in a pink notebook about the locations of the stalls.

The affidavit also stated that Jackson had some form of romantic problems with at least one of the owners of the stolen horses. It did not identify the owner. You can read the affidavit in .pdf format here.

In a phone call recorded by an informant, Jackson stated she wanted the horse killed and that she watched as "Credit Card" was shot in the head and had its throat slit. Jackson went on to say that "Credit Card" was then cut into several pieces to be easily moved and disposed. The affidavit indicated that Jackson did not kill "Credit Card", but was involved. An informant said another person killed "Credit Card".

SAU campus police could only say that he is wanted, but not related to this case yet. The suspect has not been arrested.

The Smith family, owners of "Credit Card", are still wondering why anyone would have murdered their horse.

"We may not ever know the reason why and why they actually did it, but it's just a shock," said Robin Smith, owner. "That's what was so traumatic, and I just didn't want my kids to have to hear that."

Mickey Carter and Charles Tremmel were arrested Monday night in connection with the case. Both face a charge of possession of stolen items. Carter and Tremmel are not facing charges related to the actual theft of the horses.

KSLA News 12 will have more updates as they become available.

