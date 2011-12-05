UPDATE: Shreveport warehouse fire extinguished

A fire at a warehouse was put out by the Shreveport Fire Department Monday evening.

Firefighters put out the fire shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The fire started a little after 5:00 p.m. at a warehouse located at the intersection of McWillie and Claiborne avenues near LSUHSC.

Shreveport Fire Department Chief of Special Operations and Safety Scott Wolverton said crews from Fire Station Number Eight at the fair grounds arrived within four minutes to find the 15,000 square foot warehouse with heavy black smoke and flames coming from the roof. The first responding crews on scene had difficulties getting into the building because it had been closed for the day.

Officials said the SFD incident commander made the decision to send a second alarm response based on the size of the warehouse, the amount of flame and smoke visible and the inability to determine the warehouse's contents and what was burning.

At the height of the fire there were 40 firefighters assigned to 15 units on scene to battle the blaze.

The building is owned by the City of Shreveport and is the traffic control warehouse for the public works department. It is used to store traffic barricades, cones, and other equipment used by traffic control.

Wolverton said the warehouse normally has three workers there and all employees had left around 3:00 p.m. There was no one working at the time of the fire and there no injuries. The warehouse suffered moderate fire damage to it structure and contents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2011 KSLA. All rights reserved.