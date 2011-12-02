Security improvements under way at Bowie Co. courthouse

Workers began setting up a new security system on Friday at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston.

Bowie County Sheriff James Prince says the idea of improving security started in October 2010, six months before the death of Bowie County Sheriff's Deputy Sherri Jones. Jones was shot in April with her own gun by an inmate that she was escorting from a hearing.

"What we are trying to do right now is do everything we can to protect the citizens of Bowie County and anybody that comes inside this courthouse," says Prince.

Prince says a $154,000 federal grant allowed them to install several cameras, alarms and other security equipment. Money has also been set aside to hire additional security employees.

Prince added that although the county is making the courthouse more safe, what happened to Jones will never be forgotten.

"Well, it will always be in the officers's minds what happened here in the courthouse when Sherri was murdered and it is something we will carry with us for the rest of our lives," says Prince. "As far as deputy Jones when she was killed, the equipment we are installing now would not have prevented her murder."

Prince says crews are working almost around the clock to get the surveillance cameras up and he hopes to have all the courthouse changes finished by the end of the week.

