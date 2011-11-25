Remains of stolen horse found in Oklahoma

Just more than three weeks after five horses were stolen from Southern Arkansas University's Mulerider Stables, the remains of the final missing horse have been recovered in Oklahoma.

According to SAU Police Chief Eric Plummer, the remains of "Credit Card," a 15-year-old sorrel gelding, were found by the McCurtain County, Okla., Sheriff's Department on Friday morning, Nov. 25. Due to the continuing investigation, the exact location of the remains is not being disclosed at this time.

Four of the stolen horses were recovered in McCurtain County on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The horses, a livestock trailer and tack were taken from Mulerider Stables during the overnight hours of Nov. 2. The horses are owned by SAU students who are members of the University's nationally competitive rodeo team.

Deputies from the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department recovered some of the saddles, blankets and other tack on Thursday, Nov. 10. A livestock trailer that was taken during the theft was recovered on Thursday, Nov. 3. Individuals with information regarding the theft are urged to contact the SAU Police Department at (870) 235-4100 or Arkansas State Police Investigator Hays McWhirter at (870) 703-2065.

