Remains of stolen horse found in Oklahoma - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Remains of stolen horse found in Oklahoma

By Carolyn Roy, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Shaun Smith, SAU Rodeo Team Member and "Credit Card" (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University) Shaun Smith, SAU Rodeo Team Member and "Credit Card" (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University)
Ty Lester, SAU Rodeo Team Member and SAU President Dr. David Rankin (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University) Ty Lester, SAU Rodeo Team Member and SAU President Dr. David Rankin (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University)
Ashley Mills, SAU Rodeo Team Member (Courtesy: South Arkansas University Rodeo) Ashley Mills, SAU Rodeo Team Member (Courtesy: South Arkansas University Rodeo)
MAGNOLIA, AR (KSLA) -

Just more than three weeks after five horses were stolen from Southern Arkansas University's Mulerider Stables, the remains of the final missing horse have been recovered in Oklahoma.

According to SAU Police Chief Eric Plummer, the remains of "Credit Card," a 15-year-old sorrel gelding, were found by the McCurtain County, Okla., Sheriff's Department on Friday morning, Nov. 25. Due to the continuing investigation, the exact location of the remains is not being disclosed at this time.

Four of the stolen horses were recovered in McCurtain County on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The horses, a livestock trailer and tack were taken from Mulerider Stables during the overnight hours of Nov. 2. The horses are owned by SAU students who are members of the University's nationally competitive rodeo team.

Deputies from the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department recovered some of the saddles, blankets and other tack on Thursday, Nov. 10. A livestock trailer that was taken during the theft was recovered on Thursday, Nov. 3. Individuals with information regarding the theft are urged to contact the SAU Police Department at (870) 235-4100 or Arkansas State Police Investigator Hays McWhirter at (870) 703-2065.

Related stories:

 Related Stories:

  • Jaci Jackson's mother arrested, both charged with arson
  • Jackson posts bail in SAU horse theft case
  • Student charged in horse thefts makes first court appearance
  • Motive behind SAU horse theft investigated
  • More arrests made related to SAU stolen horse case
  • Teen arrested in SAU stolen horse case
  • Stablemate credited with recovery of stolen SAU horses
  • Reward fund created to find SAU horse thieves
  • Memorial held for stolen SAU horse
  • UPDATE: Suspect in SAU stolen horses case waives extradition
  • Family of stolen horse, found dead, prefers scholarship fund to replacement
  • Remains of stolen horse found in Oklahoma
  • 4 of 5 horses stolen from SAU recovered
  • UPDATE: Four horses recovered, search continues for one
  • More stolen items from SAU recovered, five horses still missing
  • Search continues for stolen SAU horses
  • Search on for stolen SAU horses

    • Copyright 2011 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

    Powered by Frankly