Colleague opens up about LSU doctor stabbed to death

Christopher Wayne Holder remains behind bars, charged with killing his 55 year old mother, Dr. Donna Holder.

She was stabbed to death Friday night at her home in the 100 block of Stonebridge Boulevard in Bossier Parish.

Monday, a long-time colleague opened up to the media about Donna Holder, her work, and their friendship. "I'm just almost in denial," says Dr. Kevin Sittig. "It's like one of my best friends is gone."

Dr. Sittig is the Senior Associate Dean at LSUHSC and the Chief Medical Officer. He says he knew Donna Holder for 20 years, and says she was a special doctor. "She was here, and she worked late. She took call, and did trauma call. She did it all, and trying to maintain the difficult social circumstances as well. When we say she'll be difficult to replace, that's why I say she will be impossible to replace."

As an Assistant Professor, Holder served as a mentor to many future anesthesiologists. "Several of them that just signed up with us would say 'She's the reason I chose this anesthesia program.'"

He says there was more to Holder than met the eye. "We all know there's a personal side to this story that Dr. Holder kept rather private through the years, and we respected that, though there are key people that knew of it and her love and devotion to her son."

Her son, Christopher Holder, is charged with second degree murder for his alleged role in her death. KSLA News 12 has obtained court records from Bossier Parish Court documenting his history of mental issues, specifically Bi-polar Disorder and General Anxiety Disorder.

Dr. Sittig had no idea that when he talked to Donna Holder last Thursday that it would be their last conversation.

"We just went up on Electronic Health Records, and I was like It's getting better. We'll get through this just like every other hurdle that's come our way.' Unfortunately, there's a hurdle that she couldn't jump."

Visitation service

Tuesday November 22, 2011

5:00-7:00 pm

Funeral service

Wednesday November 23, 2011

10:00 a.m.

Both services are at Rose Neath Funeral Home.

2201 Airline Drive

Bossier City, La. 71111

318-746-2543

