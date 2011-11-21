Suspect in his mother's death had mental illness history

Court documents show Chris Holder, the suspect in his mother, Donna Holder's death, had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and general anxiety disorder. A report from Holder's physician at Brentwood Hospital shows that his anxiety was increased by the strained relationship of his parents. The physician also said that his father did not believe he had an illness, and discouraged him from taking his prescriptions.

"On the one hand, a parent will do almost anything to help their offspring be better off, and yet at sometimes they're in the worst position of all to object the necessary type of influence," said Dr. Bruce McCormick, a Shreveport family psychologist.

A report from the World Health Organization says mental illness is more common than cancer or heart disease.While it's common, mental illnesses are hard for a family to handle.

According to the National Institutes on Health, 34% of those convicted of homicide have a mental disorder. According to the 2011 study, 85% of those convicted murderers had schizophrenia.

"There's always the question of mental illness in terms of violence, and as we've seen, that can be the case, but its certainly the exception and not the rule," McCormick said.

