ArkLaTex mother makes court appearance on death of daughter

An ArkLaTex mother will be in court Monday. 19-year-old Alasundria Avery is scheduled for a preliminary exam on a second degree murder charge in the death of her one-year-old daughter, Denise Avery.

Detectives say the beating happened at Avery's home in the 3100 block of Metal Street in Shreveport. Police arrested Avery last month after taking her unresponsive child to LSU Hospital. She was 8-months pregnant at the time of her arrest.

