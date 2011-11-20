UPDATE: West Shreveport murder victim name released

Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in an early Saturday shooting in west Shreveport.

Shreveport Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Bill Goodin says 35-year-old Nelson Varela was shot and killed by 55-year-old Larry Wayne Sims.

Police received a tip through Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers that led them to the 5800 block of King Street, where they located Sims and took him into custody without incident on Sunday.

Sims had an outstanding warrant for his arrest charging him with one count of second degree murder in connection with shooting Varela at a home in the 6200 block of Buncombe Road.

Investigators believe Sims and Varela were involved in some type of argument when Sims pulled out a handgun and shot him.

Varela, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sims fled prior to officer arrival. The investigation is still ongoing and authorities are working to determine why the two men were even fighting. Sims' bond is set at $500,000.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is urged to call Shreveport Police detectives at 318-673-6955 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

