Lincoln Parish jurors must find another way to pay for party

RUSTON, La. (AP) - The Lincoln Parish Police Jury has abandoned its long-standing practice of collecting donations from area businesses to help fund the annual Christmas party for the jurors, parish employees and their spouses.

The Ruston Daily Leader reported that the gathering, held each December, includes entertainment and food. But the method of paying for it has raised concerns over ethics.

Parish Administrator Courtney Hall said the parish is not permitted to use public funds to fund the party, so it is paid for by two means.

First, police jurors, who are paid $875 per month by the parish, donate from their paychecks for the party. The second method traditionally has been by individual police jurors soliciting financial contributions from businesses.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.