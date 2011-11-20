Poor Man's Supper feeds the wealthy as the needy

First United Methodist Church in Shreveport will be the 2011 organization recipient of the Sister Margaret McCaffery Humanitarian Award at the Poor Man's Supper presented by Christian Service of Shreveport-Bossier.

The annual event will be held Sunday, Nov. 20th from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm at the First United Hunter Activity Center at the head of Texas Street, downtown Shreveport.

"FUMC, a special friend to Sister Margaret, provided much support to many of the programs that offered help, care and education to the poor. The range of support has varied greatly, but has never ceased. FUMC offered its Hunter Activity Center to facilitate the Poor Man's Supper many years ago, and has pledged its continued support to the efforts of Christian Service," said Christian Service Board Chair Tom Pace.



The public is encouraged to attend the event, with a $5 donation to Christian Service to help off their 2012 Fund Raising Drive. A bowl of hot soup, a slice of bread, and a glass of water will be served to all, symbolizing the plight of the homeless, the hungry and the poor.



The Sister Margaret McCaffrey Award for an individual will be presented to Telesa Mitchell, a longtime volunteer, friend of Sister Margaret, and board member who donates her time serving the needy in our community.

