Police looking for an accused killer

Police investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect they believe shot and killed a man at a west Shreveport home early Saturday morning.

Detectives are searching for 55-year-old Larry Wayne Sims, of the 5800 block of King Street in Shreveport, on an outstanding warrant charging him with one count of second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man this morning at a home in the 6200 block of Buncombe Road.

Investigators believe Sims and the victim were involved in some type of altercation when Sims pulled a handgun and shot him. The victim, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso, was pronounced dead at the scene and Sims fled prior to officer arrival.

The investigation is still ongoing and authorities are working to determine why the two men were fighting. Sims' bond is set at $500,000. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Wayne Sims is urged to call Shreveport Police detectives at 318-673-6955 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.