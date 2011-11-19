Tony Alamo has heart attack, double pneumonia

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - The attorney for convicted evangelist Tony Alamo says Alamo is hospitalized. The Texarkana Gazette reports that attorney John Wesley Hall said during a hearing in Texarkana, Ark., on Friday that Alamo has double pneumonia, a liver ailment and has had a heart attack.

The 77-year-old Alamo is serving a 175-year-prison sentence after being convicted of taking young girls across state lines for sex.

The hearing is related to a lawsuit by six women who say they were taken as "brides" by Alamo and by a seventh woman who says she was being groomed to be his bride before she escaped his ministry in Fouke. Lawyers for the women want to question Alamo at the Indiana prison where he's being held. Attorney Neil Smith said the deposition can be rescheduled.

