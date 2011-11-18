Son arrested in fatal Stonebridge stabbing

Bossier City police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the Friday night stabbing death of his mother.

20-year-old Christopher Wayne Holder was arrested on a charge of second degree murder for stabbing 55-year old Donna Holder to death inside their home in the 100 block of Stonebridge Boulevard.

Sources tell KSLA News 12 that Donna Holder was stabbed multiple times.

According to Bossier City spokesperson Mark Natale, Christopher Holder called police to the scene at approximately 7:15 p.m. and stated that his mother had been stabbed by an unknown assailant who had entered their home in the gated North Bossier community.

Police and fire department personnel arrived to find Donna Holder dead inside the home.

Natale says Holder was taken into custody at the scene without incident. Upon further investigation, detectives determined Holder had stabbed the victim and arrested him for second degree murder. He was booked into the Bossier City Jail. Bond is set at $1,000,000.

Multiple sources confirm that Chris Holder has a history of mental problems, and had been committed at least twice before. They also say police had been called out to the home on previous occasions.

Dr. Donna Holder practiced pain medicine and anesthesiology at LSU Health in Shreveport.

