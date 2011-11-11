More stolen items from SAU recovered, five horses still missing - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

More stolen items from SAU recovered, five horses still missing

Shaun Smith, SAU Rodeo Team Member (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University) Shaun Smith, SAU Rodeo Team Member (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University)
DJ News, SAU Rodeo Team Member (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University) DJ News, SAU Rodeo Team Member (Courtesy: Southern Arkansas University)
Ty Lester, SAU Rodeo Team Member (Courtesy: South Arkansas University Rodeo) Ty Lester, SAU Rodeo Team Member (Courtesy: South Arkansas University Rodeo)
MAGNOLIA, AR (KSLA) -

Law enforcement officials in Oklahoma recovered more of the items that were reportedly stolen from Southern Arkansas University's Mulerider Stables earlier this month.

The McCurtain County Sheriff's Department said Friday that deputies did recover some saddles, blankets and other tack Thursday evening. 

On Thursday, Nov. 3rd authorities say a livestock trailer that was also taken during the theft was found.

However, authorities say none of the five horses that were reported missing have been located.

The horses, school officials said were owned by SAU students who are members of the University's collegiate rodeo team.

All five of the horses are American Quarter Horses: Grey, a 7-year-old gray mare; Badger, a 14-year-old black gelding; Lena, a 14-year-old buckskin mare; Credit Card, a 15-year-old sorrel gelding; and a 10-year-old black mare simply called, "Black Mare."

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information regarding the theft at SAU to call the university's police department at (870) 235-4100 or Arkansas State Police Investigator Hays McWhirter at (870) 703-2065.

