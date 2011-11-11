UPDATE: Child injured at state fair still critical, making progress

Sheldon "SJ" Lewis, the four-year-old child injured at the State Fair of Louisiana November 2nd, remains in critical condition at LSU Health Shreveport.

His family says although "SJ" is in critical condition, he is making progress and they are talking about moving him to a long-term care facility.

"SJ" became trapped underneath a car and the rotating platform of the "Twin Ring-Demolition Derby," an amusement ride in the Kiddie Korral section at the fair. The rescue took some 20 minutes and ultimately required the jaws of life to dismantle the ride and free him.

The boy was at the Fair on a field trip for the Red River Parish Head Start program.

Related Stories:

Copyright KSLA 2011. All rights reserved.