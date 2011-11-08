Voters asked to approve amendments in Arkansas, Texas

Voters in Arkansas had one major constitutional amendment to decide on, while Texans had to find their way through 10.

The Arkansas amendment asked voters to approve a bond proposal aimed at fixing the state's highways. Polls in Arkansas close at 7:30 p.m.

Along with the 10 amendments on the Texas ballot, Redwater ISD voters were asked to approve a 9.5M bond proposal for district improvements. Other proposals were on the ballots for folks in Harrison County, Queen City ISD and the City of Lone Star.

