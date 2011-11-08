Amendments, other items before Texas, Arkansas voters Tuesday night

Constitutional Amendments faced voters in both Arkansas and Texas Tuesday, along with some smaller tax propositions in a few counties.

Arkansas voters were asked to continue a bond program that would fund highway repairs. It

Texas voters had 10 amendments before them on the ballot. Along with those, the Redwater ISD was again asking folks in its district to approve a $9.5M bond proposal to help with repairs and construction. A similar proposal for $13M back in May was defeated.

Voters in the Elysian Fields area of Harrison County were asked to approve a new Emergency Service District, which would help fund new equipment and training for volunteer firefighters.

