Search on for stolen SAU horses

The search is on for five rodeo horses stolen from students at Southern Arkansas University.

The team of students planning to compete in a rodeo Thursday night in Magnolia were shocked to find their horses missing from their stables.

SAU investigators said five horses, a trailer and other riding equipment were taken sometime between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The stolen horses include: a 16-year-old black American Quarter horse, a 7-year-old gray American Quarter horse, a 14-year-old buckskin Quarter horse, a 15-year-old chestnut Quarter horse and a 12-year-old black Quarter horse.

The horse trailer is a silver, 2003 Featherlite with a Georgia license plate reading TL7W102. The trailer's VIN is 4FGL020223C058456.

"My grandpa gave me my horse on my 18th birthday and she means a lot to me ," says Ty Luster, the owner of one of the stolen horses.

The horses are team and calf roping horses.

"We have a lot of variety of horses in the barn," says rodeo member Shawn Smith. "They were not like the 'run-of-the-mill,' they definitely were the ones that could perform and hold their own."

The team had to use borrowed horses to compete.

Southern Arkansas University Police Chief Eric Plummer said they have several tips and hope to have the case solved quickly.

Detectives are asking anyone with information call their local police department.

