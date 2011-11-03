Miles from Saban

No. 1 LSU will battle No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Or, is it Miles vs. Saban?

Les Miles and Nick Saban are two coaches with very differing personalities.

Miles has earned the nickname, "The Mad Hatter."

He takes chances, pulls trick plays (from his white hat) and shows his excitement with his team's success.

On the other hand, some refer to Saban as "Slick Nick."

He tries to downplay the hype surrounding games and put all of the focus on the contest itself.

Despite the contrasts between them, both men share similar competitive spirits.

Copyright 2011 WAFB. All rights reserved.