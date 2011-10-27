Shreveport pup rescued from house fire

Family of three and their family pet escaped a house fire Thursday afternoon.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called out to a house fire in the 1800 block of St. Paul Street in the Allendale neighborhood after a woman reported waking up to the smell of smoke.

The woman, her small daughter, and grandfather were able to make it out of the house, but were unable to get their puppy.

A firefighter on the scene was able to go back into the burning home and grab the pit bull puppy, returning her to the safety of her owners' arms.

Shreveport Fire Department Chief Fred Sanders the fire was caused by an extension cord.

The fire started on the roof and porch area, causing moderate damage to both.

All escaped unharmed, including the puppy.

Copyright KSLA 2011. All rights reserved.