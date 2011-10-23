Tarver says he's runoff ready

The October 22nd election made Greg Tarver a runoff contender for the District 39 State Senate seat. He'll be facing Lydia Jackson, the current incumbent, who took over the position after Tarver stepped down in 2004. Tarver said Saturday night he's ready for a runoff and ready to regain the seat he gave up seven years ago.

Tarver had a significant gain in the votes late in the evening. He said it was the rural votes, that usually take longer to be reported, that pushed him closer to Jackson. He said that meant a lot to him. And said it means that rural voters pay attention to what he did in areas in the North of the parish.

Tarver said his new campaign for the runoff election started the minute they found out there would be a runoff.

"I plan on showing the voters that I'm the best person for the job," he said shortly after he heard the news.

