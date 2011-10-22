West Shreveport house fire sends one to hospital

A man trapped in a burning west Shreveport home makes it out, but is taken to the hospital.

According to Chief Fred Sanders, Charlotte Hamilton left for work around 6:30 a.m. today. Firefighters were called out to her home in the 4800 block of Bethune just after 7:00 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at 7:04 a.m., and reported smoke coming from the windows and roof with flames showing around an air conditioner. It took six units and twenty firefighters less than six minutes to rescue the trapped victim and bring the fire under control.

Hamilton told investigators that she had been cooking, and could not recall whether or not she turned off the burner to the stove top before she left for work. Apparently she didn't. As a result, the family's home sustained heavy fire damage to the kitchen with heat and smoke damage to other areas of the home.

Hamilton's husband, 63-year-old Jessie Hamilton, was treated on-scene and transported to Willis-Knighton North for possible smoke inhalation.

