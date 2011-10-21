Shreveport mother arrested in beating death of infant daughter

Shreveport Police have arrested a 19-year-old Shreveport woman in the beating death of her one-year-old daughter.

Police say it happened at her home in the 3100 block of Metal Street in Shreveport's Lakeside neighborhood.

19-year-old Alasundria Avery allegedly beat the child to death because she would not stop crying.



Shreveport Police say they were called to LSU Health Sciences Center around 5:30 Friday afternoon. That's where police say Avery had taken the baby with severe injuries, and where the child was pronounced dead.

Avery, who is eight months pregnant, was booked into jail on a charge of second degree murder.

