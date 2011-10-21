FLASHBACK FRIDAY: "Terror!" with Evilun

Each week, we dig deeper into the archives for a look back at the long history of KSLA-TV and update our online photo gallery.

PHOTO GALLERY



KSLA Flashback: Archives

KSLA News 12 has a proud tradition in the Ark-La-Tex dating back to January, 1954 when it became the first television station in this area to sign on the air.

In the spirit of Halloween, our featured flashback photos this week take you on the set of the live local hosted horror movie program, "Terror!" starring local actress Ruth Sprayberry.



The program aired at 10:15 Saturday nights on KSLA-TV in the early 60's.

Also new in the Flashback photo gallery this week: A promotional card for the local horror program, featuring a cut-out that certified the recipient as a "TERRORIST in bad standing and a personal friend of mine ~Evilun"

Click here for more on the history of KSLA News 12.

Previous Flashbacks:

Copyright KSLA-TV 2011. All rights reserved.