Fmr. Harrison deputy, wife indicted on juvenile molestation charges

A Harrison County deputy and his wife have been arrested and charged with sexual indecency with a child.

A Harrison County deputy and his wife have been arrested and charged with sexual indecency with a child.

A Harrison County grand jury indicted a former county deputy and church pastor on alleged juvenile molestation charges.

Harrison County District Attorney Coke Solomon said on Thursday, the grand jury indicted Eddie Nichols on two counts of indecency with a juvenile. His wife Sharon was indicted on one count of indecency with a juvenile. Both are out of jail on bond.

Solomon said the next step for the couple is an arraignment hearing, followed by setting a trial date. A date for the arraignment hearing has not been set.

The husband and wife were arrested at the end of September after a girl told her counselor about the molestation. At the time, the sheriff's office said the girl that was molested was 11-years-old.

Also on ksla.com:

ETX deputy, wife arrested for sexual indecency with a child

Update on officer and pastor accused of child molestation

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.