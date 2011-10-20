Federal workers back to work after 16-day shutdown

The barriers are coming down at federal memorials and national parks, and furloughed federal workers are returning to work after 16 days off the job.

President Barack Obama has signed legislation passed by Congress last night ending the partial government shutdown and averting a default. He spoke from the White House Thursday morning, saying the twin threats to US economy are now lifted, but the crisis slowed economic growth.

Vice President Joe Biden was at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters near the White House this morning to greet returning workers.



