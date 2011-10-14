FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Weather then and now

Then: KSLA-TV weatherman Al Bolton may have had low-tech tools, but his forecasts were highly respected

KSLA News 12 has a proud tradition in the Ark-La-Tex dating back to January, 1954 when it became the first television station in this area to sign on the air.

This week, our featured flashback photos show how far we've come from the days of drawing the weather forecasts. Today, tracking storms is done with live radar, streams of constant data feeding forecast models and "chroma key" technology.

That's that big green wall you see in today's television studios. The "chroma key" takes a color out and replaces it with another image, allowing for someone to stand in front of that image without interfering with it. This shade of green is particularly popular for this purpose, because it's not one most people tend to wear. In the studio, you see the green, but on camera, our graphics, video, radar images and forecast maps are super-imposed wherever they "see" that color.

KSLA-TV station meteorologist and announcer weatherman Al Bolton may have had low-tech tools, but his forecasts were highly respected. He came to KSLA-TV year in 1954, the same year the station went on the air. Besides being the station meteorologist for many years, Bolton also hosted Al's Corral, a western-themed children's show.

