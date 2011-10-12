CENTCOM probe into Chinook crash complete

A CH-47 Chinook comes in for a landing in January to pick up soldiers in Wardak province, Afghanistan. (FILE PHOTO/ARMY)

The U.S. Central Command has finished the investigation into the military helicopter crash that took the lives of 30 U.S. troops and eight Afghans on August 6 in Afghanistan, including two Navy SEALs from Shreveport, Louisiana.

In a news release late Wednesday, CENTCOM officials said their probe into the crash found that an insurgent rocket-fired propelled grenade was the primary cause of the deadly crash in Wardak Province. According to the report, the grenade struck the aft rotor blade as the CH-47 Chinook was preparing to land.

CENTCOM officials also note in the news release that the probe "determined that operational planning and execution were consistent with previous missions, and that the forces and capabilities were appropriate given the agility required to maintain pressure on insurgent networks. There was no evidence of a pre-planned ambush."

32-year-old Chief Petty Officer Robert Reeves and 32-year-old Lt. Commander Jonas Kelsall were among those died in the crash. Both graduated from Caddo Magnet High School and grew up together in Shreveport.

[Click here for an unclassified executive summary of the investigation (PDF)]

A redacted copy of the full report, including exhibits, is expected to be released on Thursday.

