School fixes grooming violation with a Sharpie

A Marshall, Texas student says the administration at Marshall Junior High School used a permanent marker to fill in lines shaved into his hair. Sheldon Williams said he's had his hair styled like that for a long time and never had any problems.

According the MJHS Student Handbook, "designs shaved into the hair" are prohibited under the uniform policy. Sheldon's stepmother told KSLA News 12 it wasn't the rule that she disagreed with, but rather how the school handled the situation. Williams said his parents were never called.

School administrators Tuesday said they regret not calling his parents and don't plan to handle the hair designs the same way again. The principal, who started her first year at the school this August, said she was told by another faculty member that they had handled the problem with a marker in the past.

