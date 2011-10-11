Parents who lost children during Alamo trial lose appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from followers of evangelist Tony Alamo who had their children taken away when they wouldn't agree not to expose them to the controversial ministry.

The high court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal from several Alamo followers, who sued the Arkansas Department of Human Services after their children were taken away in 2008.

Prosecutors won sexual abuse convictions against Alamo in 2009. Social workers feared the children might someday be abused, and told the parents to break their financial dependence on Alamo's ministry. The parents refused.

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the taking of the children was not a barrier to the parents' constitutional rights to practice religion.

The case is Myers v. Arkansas Department of Social Services 11-126.

