FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Holiday in Dixie 1957

KSLA Flashback: Archives

KSLA News 12 has a proud tradition in the Ark-La-Tex dating back to January, 1954 when it became the first television station in this area to sign on the air.

This week, our featured flashback photo features KSLA-TV 12 (as the station was known then) broadcasting live from the Holiday in Dixie Parade in April 1957.

In those days, the parade drew thousands of people to downtown Shreveport, lining the streets to watch and listen to bands from all over the ArkLaTex.

