Updated: ETX deputy, wife arrested for sexual indecency with a child

UPDATED: A man who spent years of his life enforcing the law as a Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy is now behind bars.

Sheriff Tom McCool says he first learned of allegations against one of his deputies on Thursday, September 29, 2011. The Harrison County Sheriff's office was notified by a Texas State Technical College police officer of an incident that was reported to them by a school counselor.

The officer who reported it said a young female student had told an area school counselor about inappropriate sexual contact.

The Sheriff immediately notified the District Attorney's office, and the Texas Rangers investigated Deputy Eddie Nichols and his wife Sharon.

On Friday evening they arrested Eddie Nichols and charged him with 2 counts of indecency with a child by contact. He remains in the Harrison County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Investigators also arrested his wife, Sharon Nichols, and charged her with 1 count of indecency with a child. She is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

The charge is a 2nd degree felony and carries a punishment of any where from 2 to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

"This is a matter that we as an office and as a community take very seriously," said District Attorney Coke Solomon.

Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff's department said the victim was an 11-year-old girl, but the District Attorney said he could not confirm any information about the victim or how many victims there were.

Nichols has been terminated from the Sheriff's Office.

Because Deputy Nichols is one of their own, the Sheriff's Department will not investigate this case. Instead, the District Attorney's office will head up the ongoing investigation.

