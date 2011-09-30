FLASHBACK FRIDAY: KSLA-TV's founding fathers

The founding fathers of KSLA-TV (l to r): Don George, W.C. Henderson, Ben Backham, Jr. Not pictured: Henry Linam

Each week, we dig deeper into the archives for a look back at the long history of KSLA-TV and update our online photo gallery.

PHOTO GALLERY



KSLA Flashback: Archives

KSLA News 12 has a proud tradition in the Ark-La-Tex dating back to January, 1954 when it became the first television station in this area to sign on the air.

This week, our featured flashback photo features three of the four founding fathers of KSLA-TV (Shreveport Television Co.): Don George, W.C. Henderson, and Ben Beckham, Jr. Not pictured: Henry Linam.

Click here for more on the history of KSLA News 12.



Copyright KSLA-TV 2011. All rights reserved.