Cause of death released for Airman pulled from pond

The Bossier Parish Coroner says a Barksdale Airman pulled from a pond at an apartment complex died from natural causes.

Bossier City Police say 26-year-old John Eric Allen was pulled from the pond at the Villaggio Apartment complex Sunday night. Allen was a Staff Sergeant assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Group.

Police were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, after a resident noticed fishing tackle, a wallet and a 9 millimeter handgun on the pond's edge nearly all day Sunday.

Inside the wallet police said they found Allen's driver's license and attempted to contact him at his apartment, but found no one there.

Bossier City spokesperson Mark Natale says divers never had to go into the water, because Allen's body was found just 10 feet from shore.

The body was released to the Bossier Parish Coroner.

