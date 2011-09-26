KSLA News 12 Employment Expo
Sponsored by: Tango Transport & Easter College of Health Vocations
What is it? An employment expo designed to assist local employers in connecting with qualified applicants.
When is it? Thursday May 24, 2012
What time? 11:00-4:00
Where is it? Pierre Bossier Mall 2950 East Texas Street Bossier City, Louisiana 71111
What do I need to bring to the event? Copies of your resume and dress to success!
For More Information Contact Jessica Thomas @ 318-677-6716 or jessicathomas@ksla.com
List of Current Employers Attending the Expo:
Air Force Reserves
Ayer's Career College
Boomtown Casino
Cintas
Diesel Driving Academy
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Eastern College of Health Vocations
Holmes Auto Group
Nabors Well Services
National Oilwell Varco
Remington College
Sam's Town Casino
Tango Transport
Virginia College
*BOOTHS STILL AVAILABLE! Employers can reserve a booth up until Tuesday, May 22.
Contact Jessica Thomas @ 318-677-6716 or jessicathomas@ksla.com For More Information
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.