KSLA News 12 Employment Expo

Sponsored by: Tango Transport & Easter College of Health Vocations

What is it? An employment expo designed to assist local employers in connecting with qualified applicants.

When is it? Thursday May 24, 2012

What time? 11:00-4:00

Where is it? Pierre Bossier Mall 2950 East Texas Street Bossier City, Louisiana 71111

What do I need to bring to the event? Copies of your resume and dress to success!

For More Information Contact Jessica Thomas @ 318-677-6716 or jessicathomas@ksla.com

List of Current Employers Attending the Expo:

Air Force Reserves

Ayer's Career College

Boomtown Casino

Cintas

Diesel Driving Academy

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eastern College of Health Vocations

Holmes Auto Group

Nabors Well Services

National Oilwell Varco

Remington College

Sam's Town Casino

Tango Transport

Virginia College

*BOOTHS STILL AVAILABLE! Employers can reserve a booth up until Tuesday, May 22.

