david act test

Work is under way to remove a crane that toppled into a the health center building of a retirement center in Southeast Shreveport on Monday.



Crane topples into retirement centerA much larger crane arrived late Monday night from Longview, Texas to do the heavy lifting. Nearby buildings that fall within the radius of the 250' crane have been evacuated. Kevin Furhman, chief of operations for The Oaks says the process is expected to take a couple of hours, at which time damage will be assessed.



The 110-foot Joyce crane sliced into roof of Live Oaks Health Center at the Oaks of Louisiana on East Flournoy Lucas Road around 10:30 Monday morning, as crews were working to replace an air conditioning unit. The crane was fully extended when the hydraulics system reportedly malfunctioned in one of the crane's four legs.



The crane came down into the lobby and multipurpose areas between the residential building's East and West wings. None of the 109 residents living in the retirement center were injured. The part of the building that fell within the work area had already been evacuated, in compliance with Occupational Health and Safety Hazard rules.



A Willis Knighton physical therapist was checked for minor injuries after being hit in the head by a falling ceiling tile. OSHA confirms they are sending an investigator to Shreveport.





