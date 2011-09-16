'Show Me My Buzz' app helps drivers see BAC

The Missouri Department of Transportation's new smartphone app to help people make smart choices about designating a sober driver is now available in the Apple App Store.

The "Show Me the Buzz" free app is now available in the Apple App Store and the Google Market. It allows users to calculate their estimated blood-alcohol concentration based on how many drinks they've had, how long they've been drinking and their gender.

"Drinking and driving is always a bad decision because even a small amount of alcohol affects your reflexes," said Don Hillis, MoDOT's assistant chief engineer. "This new app is a creative way to get people talking about the subject and then finding a sober driver."

MoDOT says the app indicates designating a driver who has not been drinking as the only safe option, and it will even provide the phone number of a local cab company with just the tap of a screen.

"The added feature of finding a phone number for a taxi in more urban locations, takes away one more excuse for a person who has been drinking," said Hillis. "It is easy to just touch the button to call a cab."

The BAC calculator is only a guide that calculates averages. MoDOT says alcohol affects everyone differently. Influencing factors include food consumption, medication, health and psychological conditions. According to MoDOT, the best plan is to always designate a sober driver. A sober driver is someone who has not had anything to drink.

According to MoDOT, last year, there were 270 people killed and 831 seriously injured in crashes involving a drinking driver. Download the free "Show Me My Buzz" app on your smartphone.

For more information and links you can visit MODOT.org.

