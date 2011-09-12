Wildfire Assistance Center for East Texans Info.

Information provided by: American Red Cross

The Center will be located at The First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Henderson, Jefferson, Texas. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Charitable organizations and their services include:

American Red Cross - Recovery backpacks, health services, counseling

Marion County Food Bank - Food

Communities Services of NE TX - Housing

Home Depot - Fire sifters

Lone Star Legal Aid - Legalities

Jefferson Housing Authority - Housing

1st United Methodist/Jefferson - Furniture, clothing, housewares

St. Vincent de Paul - Clothing

Enon Ministry/Linden - Linens, new pillows, clothing

1st Baptist of Linden - Medications, showers and laundry

Linden United Methodist Churches - Large and small animal shelter, first aid, storage, clean-up, construction crews

More agencies are needed in Cass and Marion Counties to help meet the unique needs of rural communities, such as: barn storming, property clean-up, tree trimming, well services, construction and etc.

Agencies willing to offer these services to East Texans in need should contact Alicia Toombs, 325-665-7066.

