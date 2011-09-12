President to address nation on jobs package

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama is seeking to build public support for his $447 billion jobs plan before formally sending the bill to Congress Monday.

The president will promote the jobs plan, which focuses on tax cuts and new spending, during an event in the Rose Garden Monday at 10:40 a.m. He will send the bill to Congress later in the day.

Obama will be joined in the Rose Garden by teachers, police officers and firefighters, all of whom the White House says would benefit from the bill's passage.

Obama will also be traveling across the country to rally support for the package he unveiled last week. He will visit Ohio Tuesday and North Carolina Wednesday to ask voters to pressure lawmakers to pass the bill.

