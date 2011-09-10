Crews from 11 Counties battle fires in Sevier County, AR - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crews from 11 Counties battle fires in Sevier County, AR

Four wildfires that are being battled in Sevier County have jumped into neighboring Howard County, Saturday.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Department says Forestry officials and fire crews from 11 different counties are on scene attempting to contain Four wildfires.

No one has been hurt and no homes have been evacuated.

