Ohio Jesus statue gets new name

A photo of the "King of Kings" statue before it burned to the ground

The Jesus statue being constructed in southwest Ohio to replace one that burned down after being struck by lightning has a new name.

Sculptor Tom Tsuchiya tells the Dayton Daily News that he changed the name of the sculpture from "Come Unto Me" to "Lux Mundi" - which means "Light of the World". He says he name was changed because the new statue will depict Jesus walking with arms outstretched, and the old name felt too stationary for that scene.

Tsuchiya took a 5-foot-tall clay and Styrofoam model of the statue to an Ohio firm on Thursday to be scanned onto a computer.

Those scans will be used to make molds to create the final 50-foot-tall statue, which is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

