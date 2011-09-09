Texarkana Firefighters will Participate in Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Two Texarkana, Texas Fire Fighters will be participating in the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on September 11, 2011.

Captain Craig Hicks and Firefighter Michael Clark will represent the Texarkana, Texas Fire Department at the symbolic event, honoring the 343 firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center on 9/11/01.

343 firefighters from across the state of Texas have volunteered to perform this climb which will be at the Renaissance Tower in Dallas. Each firefighter participating in the stair climb will carry a badge with the name of one of the fallen firefighters. They will actually climb the Renaissance Tower twice to achieve the 110 floors while wearing full firefighting gear during the entire event.

[Click here for the official Dallas stair climb web site]

