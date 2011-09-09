Keep Bossier Beautiful hosts 9/11 memorial Sunday - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Keep Bossier Beautiful hosts 9/11 memorial Sunday

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Keep Bossier Beautiful is sponsoring a 9/11 memorial service, emceed by KSLA's Pat Simon, Sunday.

The service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Bossier Municipal Complex.

The keynote speaker will be Col. Janet Deltuva, a first responder to the Pentagon after the attacks and the Deputy Command Surgeon for the Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale AFB.

