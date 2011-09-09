170 LA National Guard soldiers to deploy on 9/11/11

Original release by: Louisiana National Guard

The Louisiana National Guard will host a deployment ceremony for approximately 170 Soldiers of the 1086th Transportation Company at Louisiana College in Pineville, Sept. 11.

The unit, based out of Bunkie with detachments in Vidalia and Ville Platte, will deploy to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Its combat mission is to provide transportation and combat support to units within its assigned area of operations through maneuver and mobility, and perform other missions as assigned.

The 1086th will leave for approximately two months of mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas, following the ceremony.