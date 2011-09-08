LETU chapel presents "We Remember" memorial service

LETU will present a special 9/11 Memorial "We Remember" chapel service to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The chapel service will be held from 10:50 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at S.E. Belcher Jr. Chapel and Performance Center on the LeTourneau University campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, TX.

The chapel will be led by Dean of Students Corey Ross and will include video footage of interviews with students, faculty and staff.

The chapel will also honor local firefighters and police officers for service to community.

Following the service, students, and guests will be invited to place nearly 3,000 American flags near the front of campus in memory of those who died that day.

The planting of the flags will take place near the front of the LETU campus and will be a visual reminder of the lives lost on 9/11. Some of the flags will be from the foreign countries of origin of those who perished.

343 flags will be posted near the LeTourneau University sign, in memory of the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

The university carillon will toll throughout the day, every 10 seconds, nearly 3,000 times, once for each person who lost their life in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The bell tolling will take all day.